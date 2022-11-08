JEFFERSON CITY - A Jefferson City man wanted for a weekend assault was taken into custody Tuesday morning.
Cortez Burton Jr., 22, was arrested without incident during a traffic stop in the 300 block of Adams Street around 9 a.m. He is charged with third-degree assault, unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful use of a weapon. He's being held at the Cole County Jail.
Police say Burton was involved one of two suspects involved in a disturbance early Sunday morning. His mother, Victoria Crumble, 40, is charged with first-degree assault, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon. She's also being held without bond.
According to previous KOMU 8 reporting, officers arrived to the 800 block of Stadium Boulevard around 12:52 a.m. Sunday. Officers were told the suspect left the scene and that a victim took themselves to the hospital with a gunshot to the leg, according to a news release.
Around 1:15 a.m., the department received a call from Crumble, who said she was exposed to mace during the disturbance. She admitted to firing a gun at the scene out of self defense, police said.
Around 1:40 a.m., officers were called to the 500 block of East Elm Street for another disturbance. Police found a victim had been struck multiple times by Burton, as a result of the earlier disturbance on Stadium, according to the news release. The victim said she was targeted because of her relationship to the first gunshot victim.
Crumble has a bond review hearing scheduled for Wednesday. No court dates have been scheduled for Burton, according to online records.