JEFFERSON CITY – The Jefferson City Medical Group (JCMG) will celebrate the building of its new outpatient surgery center with a groundbreaking ceremony Tuesday.
The move to expand came from current observations of the center.
The President of JCMG says the expansion will help accommodate more patients and provide a greater ease of accessibility.
“This really is something that will improve the overall experience of our patients,” Dr. Jeff Patrick said. “I’m excited to get the project started.”
According to a press release from JCMG, the expansion was motivated by “increasing demand and limitations of JCMG’s current surgery center space.”
The project is set to be completed in the spring or summer of 2022, which allows time for JCMG to consider what its current outpatient surgery center will become, once the new building is completed.
“Nothing is set in stone yet since we have some time between now and then,” Patrick said. “But we’re going to focus on what the community needs so we’re exploring different options.
JCMG’s groundbreaking ceremony will be held on the site of its new building on West Edgewood Boulevard and Harper’s Ferry Road. JCMG representatives will be “shovels in” at noon.