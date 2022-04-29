JEFFERSON CITY - The Jefferson City Medical Group Surgery Center (JCMG) is now open to the public after it outgrew its previous space.

A new building was constructed on West Edgewood Drive to replace the old space on Stadium Boulevard.

The surgery center broke ground last March, and it opened for patients on April 5.

After almost a five-year process, the project is complete. Natasha Gladbach has served as director of the JCMG Surgery Center for over 10 years and had a hand in the planning of the larger space.

"So we went from seven pre-op bays at the old site to 12 now," Gladbach said. "At the old space, we had nine post-op and now we have 14. We have four operating rooms now, before we had three. We have three procedure rooms here, as before we only had two."

Larger storage spaces and additional sterile processing were also incorporated in the revamp.

Additionally, the surgery center has made accommodations for children with special spaces for them, with sliding glass doors and stars painted on the ceiling.

Jefferson City Mayor Carrie Tergin said the new space has been highly anticipated for the community and will help those outside of Jefferson City as well.

"It also brings people," Tergin said. "I think sometimes we don't realize how much in our capital city that we are a draw for healthcare from all the surrounding areas as well."

The JCMG Surgery Center will hold a grand opening on May 4.