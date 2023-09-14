JEFFERSON CITY - An air show is making a return to mid-Missouri, as the inaugural Show Me State Air Show will take place at the Jefferson City Memorial Airport this upcoming weekend.
Previously, the Columbia Regional Airport was home to the Salute to Veterans Air Show, but there has not been a show since 2018.
This led Penny Smith, executive director of the Show Me State Air Show, and her husband to make an effort to bring a similar type of event back to the area.
"Our company has over 20 years in the air show industry, all over the country," Smith said. "So we thought it was a perfect combination, and let's make it happen."
Those in attendance can watch various performances starting at 11 a.m. on both Saturday and Sunday. There will also be planes stationed on the ground for people to check out throughout the entire weekend, along with other vendors.
"There is just a really wide variety of things that will be fun for people to see," Smith said.
One of the performers involved in the show is Kyle Franklin of Franklin's Flying Circus. Franklin and his wife are Neosho, Missouri, residents and are glad to be doing a show in their home state.
"Any time I can get a home state show it's always exciting, and honestly Missouri doesn't have a lot of shows, but the shows they do have are some of the best," Franklin said.
Franklin is a third generation air show pilot. He remembers going to air shows and participating in them with his dad when he was younger.
"It's a family business, although my wife and I are the last ones in the family doing it, because everybody else wised up and got a real job," Franklin said. "I grew up in this business, and I love the industry."
The air show will celebrate veterans and military members. There will be opportunities for those attending to make donations, and a portion of the proceeds will be donated to the Missouri Veterans of Foreign Wars.