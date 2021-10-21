JEFFERSON CITY - In a new report from the Wall Street Journal, the Jefferson City metropolitan area was ranked fifth nationally for emerging housing markets.
That area includes Cole, Callaway, Osage and Moniteau counties.
The Jefferson City area came in at No. 5, just behind Topeka, Kansas and Raleigh, North Carolina.
Ashley Pederson, a realtor in Jefferson City, said she has seen a rise in out-of-state buyers.
"The majority of clients we work with are people from Jeff City, but we have seen a rise in people calling us from out of state looking to move to town," she said.
The rankings were determined by the housing market and economic quality of life metrics of each area.
The housing market metrics were based on real estate demand and supply, average days for real estate on the market and price trends. The economic quality of life included unemployment rates, wages, regional price parities, the share of foreign-born, small businesses, amenities, commute and real estate taxes.
Pederson said the average time for a house on the market has decreased significantly since last year.
"Last year, it was around almost 60 days on the market, and it's literally been cut in half now so we're looking at almost 24 days or so on the market," she said.
The Jefferson City metropolitan area was the third smallest on the top-20 list, with a population of just over 150,000 people.
Sonny Sanders, director of planning and protective services for Jefferson City, said the population of the area hasn't changed much in the last couple of years. He said, however, he is surprised at the high ranking because of the number of properties damaged after the tornado in 2019.
According to Pederson, Jefferson City is still an attractive place to buy a home due to its affordability.
"Again Jeff City is just an affordable place to live. Although we've had a big appreciation here, that's great for our sellers," she said. "It's still an affordable place to live."
The article found that the top-20 emerging housing markets had a lower unemployment rate at 3.9% compared to the average of 5.1% for the average of all 300 metropolitan areas surveyed.
Among the top-20 are a few vacation spots, but according to the article, most of the markets are not vacation properties.