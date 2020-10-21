JEFFERSON CITY- Lewis & Clark and Thomas Jefferson middle schools will return to in-person learning next Monday, Oct. 26 according to a press release from the Jefferson City School District.
The two middle schools switched to online learning on Oct. 13 due to a significant staff shortage.
According to the release, the district believes the past two weeks of online learning served to stop any spread of COVID019 within the school and allowed time for cases and quarantines to run their course.
Administration encourages the implementation of the district's "Back to JC Schools" re-entry plans at school and at home to help keep schools open.