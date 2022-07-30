JEFFERSON CITY - A motorcyclist was seriously injured Saturday night after crashing his vehicle into a guardrail around a turn on US 54 near the Jefferson Street overpass.
According to a police report on the incident, Erich R Butler, 20, came to a rest on the highway in the outer driving lane after being ejected from his vehicle from the crash.
Due to the seriousness of his injuries, first responders transported Butler to a hospital in Columbia. According to officials, Butler was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.
Police diverted traffic in the area to Madison street for the hour and a half to investigate the scene.