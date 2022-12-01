JEFFERSON CITY - Jefferson City's government is moving into phase 2 in implementing their Capital Area Active Transportation Plan. In phase 2, the city is looking for public feedback on a draft of the plan developed by consultants.
"The Active Transportation Plan is an update of other bike and pedestrian plans that we've had written in the past 10 to 15 years," city planner Katrina Williams said. "We want to bring all of those together and we want to prioritize our projects and come up with a new network. We want to come up with a comprehensive plan that covers any policy recommendations or code changes or new programs or initiatives that we'd like to do along with building infrastructure."
While these plans are an update of the past plans, the city says their goal isn't for the past plans to just be overwritten.
"It's not that our planning documents from ten years ago are invalid," Williams said. "They've just evolved. Things get built and things progress because of new standards out there. There are also new funding mechanisms we can use. We wanted something that reflects what maybe hasn't been achieved in those old plans and then new ideas from now."
The project began with Phase 1 back in the summer, where the city hosted steering committee meetings along with a few public meetings to see what the public wanted to see out of the projects.
"We asked what do they like, what don't they like, what they have seen in other communities that they want brought here," Williams said.
Phase 2 will look slightly different, mainly because a draft of the plan has been developed.
"The plan shows where we would like to put those bike and pedestrian projects and different kinds of projects that we would like to see done," Williams said. "We're asking the public to look at that and see if we got their feedback from phase 1 right or if we need to work on it more."
Part of gathering public feedback was sending out a survey to the community to learn their thoughts and opinions on the plan. According to the city, the response numbers show people are excited about the project.
"We've had a lot of really good input from the public. We had over 800 surveys returned so far and for a governmental survey, that's actually really good, " Williams said. "We send out a lot of surveys for local government. When people respond and it's that high of a number, we know it's something people are really excited about."
The project will finish up with Phase 3 and Phase 4. Phase 3 would have the city looking at what could be changed in policy and codes to see what would better facilitate building the new infrastructure. Phase 4 would be presenting the draft document to different jurisdictions, so the city, county, or any other small jurisdictions could adopt it.
The city says the plan will be paid for by planning funds that they already have, which are given annually to them by MoDOT. They say that while this plan focuses on active transportation, which means any mode of transportation that is human-powered, future plans will cover the entire transportation network.
"The transportation network includes cars, trains, buses, walking and biking. We want to cover it all, but right now we're just focused on these modes. That will change in years to come," Williams said.
Currently, the city isn't sure when the project will be completed.
"A lot of the things that are being proposed are long-range projects, like building pedestrian crossings over major intersections," Williams said. "We have some barriers in our network where people might live near a major highway, and they need to get across that highway. Some of them might be quick projects like putting in a segment to connect two disconnected sidewalks. But some will take longer, and that all depends on funding."
The city hopes that with this plan they'll be improving its accessibility.
"We want everybody to be able to walk or bike to the grocery store, or walk or bike to school and we want people to be safe, along with other modes of transportation."
The city also says that these meetings serve more than just the purpose of getting feedback. They say it's also an educational opportunity.
"These meetings provide an educational experience for the public on how they can participate in their local government," Williams said. "A lot of people might not know how they can get involved, so for us to get out in the community and ask them questions and encourage them maybe to participate more in their local government, that's really helpful."
The meeting begins at City Hall's Council Chambers at 4:30 p.m. and is expected to go until 6:00. Afterwards there will be an optional walk/bike to the Mayor's Christmas tree lighting.
There will also be a few opportunities to go on a walk audit, where people can get educated on how infrastructure is put into place and why it's there. Engineers, planners, and local stakeholders will be on these walks.
Phase 2's active public engagement wraps up Friday, December 2nd where the plan will have a booth at Jefferson City's Living Windows. More information on these projects can be found on the city government's website.