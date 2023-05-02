JEFFERSON CITY - Jefferson City's Capital Area Metropolitan Planning Organization (CAMPO) is making progress on its Capital Area Active Transportation Plan.
The plan aims to create new sidewalks and connections over greenways to help all active transportation users. This includes pedestrians, wheelchair users, bicyclists and people who use skateboards or scooters.
The plan started with phase one last summer and moved to plan two last December. Now, the plan has moved into phase three.
"Phase three entails us looking at what that finalized draft network includes and then what our priorities are for actually implementing the network," CAMPO Planner, Katrina Williams, said.
Tuesday, CAMPO hosted an event to teach others about the plan.
"We just wanted to reach out to the community and provide a different kind of input scenario for them," Williams said. "We wanted to hear their input on pedestrian safety, bicycle safety and give them a chance to talk to staff about the plan and what's included in it. We also accepted comments if they have any."
The plan is not something residents will be voting on. The CAMPO Board of Directors will have to approve it.
Once approved, the plan would take years to implement. Williams said the progress on some of the longer-range projects in the plan will depend on funding.
Williams said CAMPO is required to look at many forms of transportation in their work.
"This plan is just one of many modes that people voice their concerns about and that we look at creating opportunities for," Williams said.
She also sees the plan as a way to improve other transportation issues. In recent months, Jefferson City's bus system, JEFFTRAN, has had to combine routes to address driver shortages.
"When we're developing the active transportation plan, we look at transit use and the needs of transit riders," Williams said. "People have to walk on sidewalks and greenways in order to get to those transit stops and so this is an important step towards improving transit as well as bike and pedestrian infrastructure."