COLUMBIA - Friday marks the last time KOMU 8 viewers will watch an original episode of Jeopardy with host Alex Trebek.
Trebek died in November 2020 after battling pancreatic cancer. He was 80 years old.
"[Trebek] was so gracious and so generous," Dava-Leigh Brush said, a three-time Jeopardy champion who grew up in Jefferson City.
In 2015, Brush played on the show in four episodes walking away with more than $30,000.
"[Trebek] was like, 'Congratulations!' And I said, 'Thank you.' And he said, 'Win more money tomorrow, please.' And I said, 'I will do my best.'"
Brush said she watched the show growing up and couldn't believe it when she got the call that she would be a contestant.
"I took the phone call on the parking lot of my son's high school, and the whole time I'm driving home I'm thinking, 'I'm on Jeopardy! I'm on Jeopardy! Oh my gosh!'"
She said one of the best parts of the show was meeting its legendary leader.
"The family atmosphere of Jeopardy starts and ends with Alex," Brush said.
So, on the eve of the last original episode with Trebek on Friday, you could say it's an emotional day for Brush.
“I don’t want it to end," she said. "I just put on makeup for this and you're going make me ruin it because I'm going to cry. It is gonna be hard. It really is. I mean, it's the end of 36 years.”
She said the show connects everyone especially since it airs every day in every market in America.
"Everybody has a chance to go, 'Oh! I knew that!' And, that little spark of I knew that even for a second elevates you just a little bit and makes you feel better," Brush said.
Trebek had a similar explanation for the show's success in 1994 when he came on the Paul Pepper show in Columbia.
"There are bright people in every part of the country and bright people enjoy showing off their intellectual skills," Trebek told Pepper.
This Friday not only marks an end of a TV era, but also a difficult week for our nation.
"We are all connected. We all matter to each other," Brush said. "We need to figure out how to make facts matter again...because you can argue opinion, but you can't argue facts. We have to be able to celebrate knowledge, celebrate facts.”
Friday viewers can watch one final episode of facts, one final Jeopardy.
"He has always said the contestants are the show. He's there for us. And, that's what I want you to know about Alex, he was there for us," Brush said.
Brush now lives in Jefferson County near St. Louis. She said her family used her Jeopardy winnings to help pay for her son's college and for a road trip out west.
You can watch the last original episode of Jeopardy with host Alex Trebek on KOMU 8 on Friday at 4 p.m.