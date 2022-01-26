JEFFERSON CITY — The Jefferson City News Tribune has transferred home delivery duties to the U.S. Postal Service for some of its subscribers as of Monday.
The majority of News Tribune customers will still be served by the newspaper's contracted carriers, general manager David Meadows told KOMU 8.
The USPS will deliver newspapers to some households from Monday through Saturday. Carriers will still deliver the paper on Sundays.
Meadows reminds subscribers that the News Tribune is available "7-days a week at multiple locations throughout the region through vending machines and various retail locations, as well as online 24 hours a day at www.newstribune.com."