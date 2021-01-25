JEFFERSON CIY - Jefferson City's first medical marijuana dispensary opened Monday.
Missouri Health and Wellness, a medical cannabis company, is licensed to operate five dispensaries in Missouri. The location in Jefferson City is just one of them.
The other 4 locations include Washington, Belton, Kirksville, and Sedalia.
“This has been some time coming and we are excited to finally bring medical cannabis to our state’s capital city, Cole County and the surrounding areas, I continue to be amazed by the support we have received from the state, from Jeff City and our other areas we serve, the business community and the residents," Randy Stambaugh, MH&W’s statewide manager said.
Customers will be able to have a one-on-one with a MH&W specialist.
"We have made it our mission to provide residents of the Show-Me state with the most insightful information and education about the health benefits of medical cannabis," Regional Manager Kathleen Beebe said.
The dispensary is located in downtown Jefferson City On Missouri Boulevard. Its hours will be Monday through Friday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
