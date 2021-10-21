JEFFERSON CITY − The Washington Park Ice Arena in Jefferson City is where many Mid-Missourians go to skate.
The rink is on the decline in functionality after the effects of flooding and wear and tear. Jefferson City is considered a flood zone and the arena and roads around it have been damaged as a result. In addition, the rink's equipment is nearing the replacement age.
Todd Spalding, the executive director of Parks, Recreation and Forestry in Jefferson City, looks to the parks future.
"We just feel like now's the time to really look at what we need to do for the next 20 years," Spalding explained.
Spalding says he would like to see a new rink with two sheets of ice to support more recreational skaters, figure skaters and hockey players of all ages.
The Jefferson City Parks, Recreation, and Forestry master plan outlines the infrastructure that could go to the ice rink for improvements with $1 million from last year's city budget.
Many skaters use the rink each day for learning to skate, improving their skills and playing hockey. High school freshmen Brenden Beddoe and Jessie Johnson go to practice their figure skating many times a week. Twirling, spinning, and skating their way to improve each time.
Another skater travels from Columbia. Taylor Hayes is a senior at the University of Missouri and has used Washington Park throughout her four years in college. Hayes learned to skate as a little girl and carried her hobby into her adult life.
Hayes said the pandemic relit her spark for skating.
"The Washington Park Ice Arena was pretty close to here in Columbia," Hayes said. "So I was able to go there just with my roommates on Fridays, and we would always go to spend the free skate there for an hour and then I just started kind of liking it."
Hayes had a determination to improve her skating to try out for the St. Louis Blues' Blue Crew. She made it to the third round of auditions.
Hayes says she sees possible improvements to the rink that would make it better. Overcrowding is also a problem she has noticed.
"When I did go, there was definitely a lot of people there," Hayes said. "It was a lot of little kids and teenagers, but it still was kind of full. So I felt like you either had to get there right when it started or stay 'till the very end if you wanted, you know, open eyes or like enough room to kind of like have your personal space."
The Washington Park Ice Arena is a fun place for mid-Missourians to go for some fun and recreation, and if the master plan pans out it could be even better.