Jefferson City police: 900 fentanyl pills, stolen gun seized in traffic stop

JEFFERSON CITY - Jefferson City police say they seized 900 fentanyl pills and a stolen Glock 22 pistol following a traffic stop Thursday evening.
According to a news release, the street value of the 900 M30 pills is estimated to be over $9,000.
During the investigation, police say they discovered more fentanyl pills in powdered form, as well as approximately $8,200 in cash from the two passengers.
The stop happened around 6:30 p.m. on Industrial Drive near West McCarthy Street, according to the news release.
During the traffic stop, police say they found one passenger allegedly in possession of the fentanyl pills. Further investigation of the occupants and vehicle recovered the stolen pistol, reported from St. Louis. Identification in the backpack identified the owner as the second passenger in the vehicle, according to the news release.
The first passenger, a 21-year-old Jefferson City resident, is in custody at the Cole County Jail awaiting formal first-degree drug trafficking charges, according to the news release. He was on bail for another narcotics-related offense at the time of the arrest.
The second passenger, a 22-year-old Jefferson City resident, is also in custody at the Cole County Jail awaiting formal charges for possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a firearm by a felon, and first-degree drug trafficking, according to the news release. Police say he is on parole for previous convictions of first-degree robbery and first-degree assault.