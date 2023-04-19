Two women were arrested early morning Wednesday in Jefferson City after allegedly assaulting a man and resisting arrest.
At approximately 2:47 a.m. Wednesday, a woman called Jefferson City police and reported that a group of women had assaulted her husband at the Break Time on Stadium Boulevard, according to a news release.
Police located the vehicle described by the woman and detained the three occupants to determine their involvement in the incident, the release said.
According to JCPD, officers attempted to take two of the three women into custody, but the first subject allegedly resisted arrest and assaulted the arresting officer. During the subsequent commotion, the second subject allegedly struck the same arresting officer in an attempt to free the other. The first subject fled the stop but was taken into custody shortly after.
The subjects were transported to the Cole County Jail, where they were booked on charges of resisting arrest and fourth-degree assault. The second woman was also booked on a charge of with interference with custody.
JCPD did not identify the suspects, and no charges have been filed as of noon Wednesday.