JEFFERSON CITY - Jefferson City Police arrested a man who was driving a vehicle Monday that was reported stolen in Saline County on June 17.
Justin Atterberry was arrested after an officer identified the stolen vehicle and pulled it over in the parking lot of a Break Time gas station in Jefferson City.
The stolen vehicle report indicated that there was a weapon in the car.
After being asked to comply multiple times, Atterberry was taken into custody.
Once in custody, Atterberry admitted to not initially following the officer’s commands because he was contemplating accessing the weapon to force the officer to shoot.
He has been charged by the Cole County Prosecutor and is being held at the Cole County Jail.