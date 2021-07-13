JEFFERSON CITY - Jefferson City Police Department's SWAT team successfully arrested the suspect in a June 4 Broadway Street shooting that left one person injured.
Trey L. Garrett, 26, was charged with first-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon, armed criminal action and being a dangerous felon in possession of a gun a few days after the shooting.
He fled the scene before police arrived and has been wanted since then.
On Monday, authorities received information that Garrett was at a residence in Jefferson City. Investigators were able to secure a search warrant for the residence.
At about 4 p.m., the department's SWAT team surrounded the residence and was able to negotiate Garrett's peaceful surrender.
He is currently being held without bond in the Cole County Jail.