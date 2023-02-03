JEFFERSON CITY - Jefferson City police made an arrest in connection with the Jan. 19 robbery of River Region Credit Union, the police department announced Friday.
The Jefferson City SWAT Team took a 28-year-old Jefferson City man into custody Thursday evening, the department said in a news release. Police were serving a search warrant in the 3800 block of Candlelight Drive when investigators identified the subject of interest, according to the news release.
The suspect is in custody at the Cole County Jail awaiting formal charges for unlawful use of a weapon, armed criminal action and first-degree robbery — all of which are felonies, according to the news release.
The department did not provide further information about the suspect.
Jefferson City police officers were called to the West Truman Boulevard River Region Credit Union on Jan. 19 after an employee said a male suspect entered the business, displayed a gun and demanded money.
Employees complied with the suspect's demands and the suspect left with an undisclosed amount of money, police said.
No one was injured during the robbery.