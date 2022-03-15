JEFFERSON CITY - Two men are in custody after Jefferson City Police responded to a weapons call Monday afternoon.
Just before 5 p.m., officers arrived to the 800 block of Stadium Boulevard for a disturbance involving a handgun. Officers found two vehicles in a convenience store parking lot and spoke with both drivers.
In the first vehicle, officers found a 22-year-old man who did not follow their orders, a news release said. He resisted arrest and assaulted the officers trying to restrain him. Officers took him into custody after using "less lethal force options." Afterwards, officers said they found a Glock 9mm handgun the man had been reaching toward prior to officers' contact.
The man is now in the Cole County Jail awaiting charges for third-degree assault and resisting arrest.
More officers responded to the area to help contact the occupants of the second vehicle. Officers found a 21-year-old man who also refused to comply and attempted to interfere in their investigation, a news release said. After detaining this man, officers found large amounts of individually-packaged marijuana and a digital scale.
JCPD contacted Lincoln University Police because of the student status of both detainees. LUPD assisted with a second marijuana seizure. The 21-year-old admitted to knowing about that second quantity.
He is in the Cole County Jail awaiting charges for resisting arrest and delivery of a controlled substance.
JCPD did not release names of the detained as they are not officially charged.