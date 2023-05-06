JEFFERSON CITY — Three individuals have been charged today after shots were fired last night at Community Park, in the 700 block of Marshall Street.
At approximately 8:33 p.m. on Friday, the Jefferson City Police Department heard gunshots coming from Community Park while they were completing a call for service in the 500 block of East Ashley Street.
Officers responded the short distance to the park and observed several individuals firing weapons. The crowd scattered, but officers were able to detain a large group of subjects and transport them to the police department to be interviewed.
No victims were found suffering gunshots, but officers found property damage to homes in the area.
Authorities also seized several vehicles as a result of the investigation. Earlier today, investigators obtained search warrants for those vehicles.
Three handguns were recovered during the search, all consistent with the nearly dozen spent shell casings found at the scene of the shooting.
Following the findings of the investigation, Cole County Prosecutors charged three individuals for their role in the shooting.
Zayvin W. Curtis, 20, of Jefferson City is charged with unlawful use of weapons. Izaya S. Sands, 25, of Jefferson City is charged with armed criminal action and unlawful use of weapons. Daleone G. Murphy, 24, of Jefferson City is charged with armed criminal action and unlawful use of weapons.
This is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information is urged to contact the Jefferson City Police Department at (573)634-6400), Crimestoppers 659-TIPS (659-8477) or at jeffcitycrimestoppers.com/