JEFFERSON CITY - The Jefferson City Police Department is reminding motorists to be mindful of their driving in and around school zones.
“We know that people have had an opportunity over the summer to not really pay attention to the flashing school zone signs,” Lt. David Williams said. “Or pay as much attention to students in those areas.”
The JCPD will have an increased presence in school zones and enforce school-zone speed limits, child restraint violations, school bus stop sign violations and other hazardous moving violations.
“We don’t expect problems,” Lt. Williams said. “But buses are out and parents who may not have ever dropped off their child at that school zone before, so we want people paying attention.”
He said it’s especially important for drivers to be on the lookout for children as they adapt to the new year. He also encourages drivers to be patient with school traffic and pedestrians.
“We have students who it may be their first time walking to school,” Lt. Williams said. “We have students who may see a friend in the neighborhood that they've been associating with all summer and they're on the opposite side of the street, and they may cut across the street.”
JCPD received funding from the Missouri Department of Transportation’s Highway Safety and Traffic Division that allows extra officers to be on duty to enforce safe driving practices along school bus routes and in school zones.
“Highway safety passes down money to assist us so that we can supplement officers being in those areas,” Lt. Williams said “It doesn't come out of our normal budget, and I anticipate that will continue because there is funding to allow officers to come in on their days off and as a secondary opportunity to be there.”
He said it doesn't take away from JCPD patrol officers who are assigned. While this is a back-to-school event, Lt. Williams said safety is year round.
“We have officers out all the time - not just today or tomorrow - we will have officers paying attention to those school zones throughout the entire season,” Lt. Williams said. “We want to make sure people are paying attention that first week because that is when the bad habits really will show themselves.”
As for safety within the schools, Lt. Williams said there are school resource officers who are in position to help as needed.
“We believe we have a good program and that's part of the process of being good stewards with the public schools as well as parochial schools,” Lt. Williams said. “We have designated areas and we put our people in those positions all the time.”
Parochial schools went back in session last Tuesday, while public schools in Jefferson City started Monday.