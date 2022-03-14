JEFFERSON CITY — The Jefferson City Police Department is working with agencies across the state to promote safe driving throughout the month of March.
A youth seat belt enforcement campaign begins on Tuesday, March 15, with the goal of enforcing Missouri's seat belt law and reducing highway fatalities, according to a news release.
Under Missouri's Graduated Driver's License Law, teen drivers and their passengers are required to wear seat belts for the teen's license to be valid. Teen driver seat belt usage was at just 75.5% in 2020, below the statewide rate of 86% and 91% nationwide, the department reported.
"Seat belt use is the single most effective way to protect people and reduce serious and fatal injuries in motor vehicle crashes," the release said.
The department also joins other law enforcement agencies from March 16 to 20 in an effort to keep impaired drivers off the road during St. Patrick's Day weekend, according to another news release.
You call the shots. Don't chance it. Make the right choice by calling a rideshare if you're out celebrating St. Patrick's Day this week. 🍀 pic.twitter.com/QnTIGMUlXS— MoDOT (@MoDOT) March 14, 2022
The department will send out extra patrols to stop people driving while impaired throughout the weekend.
In 2020, 222 people were killed and 716 were injured in traffic crashes involving at least one impaired driver, the release said.
The JCPD shared the following tips for safe driving:
- If you plan to drink, don’t drive.
- Choose a designated driver (someone who will not drink alcohol or do drugs) before going out.
- Don’t get into a vehicle with a driver who chooses to drive while intoxicated. Find a way to convince that person that the choice they are making is a mistake.
- Always report impaired drivers to law enforcement. Doing so can save someone's life.
- Always wear your safety belt, as it is your best defense against an impaired driver.
For more information about statewide safe driving campaigns, visit the Missouri Coalition for Roadway Safety's website.