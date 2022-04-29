JEFFERSON CITY - The Jefferson City Police Department will be taking back unwanted prescription drugs April 30 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 401 Monroe Street.
The public can anonymously drop off potentially dangerous prescription medications and pills at collection sites which will adhere to guidelines and regulations in order to maintain the safety of all participants and local law enforcement.
Collection sites can not accept liquids or needles or sharps, only pills or patches.
At the last Take Back Day in October, the DEA collected a record-high amount of prescription medications, with the public turning in 744,082 pounds of unwanted drugs.
Over the 10-year span of Take Back Day, DEA has brought in more than 7,000 tons of prescription drugs.