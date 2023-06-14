COLE COUNTY − The Jefferson City Police and Fire Departments, as well as the Missouri State Highway Patrol, will participate in a crisis negotiation training starting at noon Wednesday.
The "high element crisis negotiation" trainings will be held at three locations, including 627 W. McCarty St. (River Park building), 107 Monroe St. (House of Representatives parking garage) and 557 S. Summit Drive (Holts Summit Fire Department), according to a news release from JCPD.
The agencies will work on negotiation techniques on tall structures. Fire ladder trucks will be used to make the trainings as realistic as possible, the JCPD said.
Police training signs will be displayed at all training locations.