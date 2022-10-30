JEFFERSON CITY - The Jefferson City Police Department hosted a spooky Haunted Precinct from 5:30 p.m to 7:30 p.m.
The Jefferson City police cadets started to set up yesterday at noon.
"It took about three hours to get it to where it is now," Officer Adam Lueckenhoff.
In attendance was Jefferson City Mayor Carrie Tergin.
"As the mayor, I like to represent things like this, especially for Jefferson City Police Department having this open for the kids to go through," Tergin said.
Scholastic is partnered with the Jefferson City Department. Officers handed out pre-k to 6th-grade reading-level books with a treat to go with it.
"We encourage reading. We encourage kids to take as many books as they want," Sergeant Andrew Lenart said.
The police department wants to ensure everyone is safe. Sergeant Lenart said for guardians to keep an eye on their children, have lights on costumes so they are visible in the dark, and look both ways before crossing the street, and drivers to be diligent for any children tomorrow night.
Jeff Pickering, a father of three, said he plans on trick or treating with a group in a familiar neighborhood to ensure his children's safety.
Officers did not have an official head count but estimate nearly 200 to 250 kids attended today's haunted house.
For more tips on how to stay safe click here.