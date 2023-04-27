JEFFERSON CITY - Police identified a father and son as suspects in a theft ring involving 19 stores in Missouri, Iowa and Nebraska, and said they're working to get the suspects back to Cole County.
According to a news release, police started investigating a theft at Menards in Jefferson City on April 25. Investigators said the thieves took more than $3,000 in merchandise, and determined the incident was one of numerous such cases, most recently in Columbia, Sedalia and St. Joseph.
Police said they were able to identify the suspect vehicle and tracked it to the St. Peters area. Officers contacted the Menards store there and warned about possible theft.
The news release said the St. Peters store staff saw the suspects enter a short time later, and local police took them into custody. Officers reported finding a large amount of stolen merchandise, including items from the Menards in Jefferson City.
Marian Firu, 50, of Renton, Washington, has been identified as one of the suspects. The other has not been named. According to police, Firu has an upcoming deportation hearing with Immigration and Customs officials.