JEFFERSON CITY— The Jefferson City Police Department (JCPD) responded to a five-car collision Thursday morning on the Missouri River Bridge.
The crash happened around 7:30 a.m. in the westbound lanes on Highway 54.
According to a press release from the JCPD, a Freightliner box truck struck the rear of a Chevy passenger car. The Chevy then pushed into a Kia passenger car, causing it to strike a Nissan. The Nissan then then struck a Chevy SUV.
Both cars experienced moderate damage while the other vehicles involved had minor damage.
Both drivers of the Chevy and Kia suffered minor injuries. The other drivers involved in the crash were cleared with no injuries.
The driver of the Kia sustained injuries to her chest and was transported to Capital Region Hospital by EMS. The driver of the Chevy was also taken to the hospital as a precaution, JCPD said.
The area saw major traffic backups for about 30 minutes.