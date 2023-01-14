JEFFERSON CITY - Officers responded to disturbance calls of shots being fired around 12:01 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of Broadway and Atchison Streets.
Officers located a 27-year-old Jefferson City resident who suffered from a gunshot wound. Attempts to resuscitate the victim were unsuccessful, Jefferson City police said.
The preliminary investigation identified a suspect, and he was taken into custody without incident near the scene. Police have not released a name.
The Jefferson City Police Department is still currently investigating the cause.