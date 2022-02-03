JEFFERSON CITY − The Jefferson City Police Department is investigating after a man was found with a gunshot wound Thursday morning.
According to JCPD, officers received the report around 7:55 a.m.
Jefferson City Communications first reported the victim was located in the 600 block of Boonville Road, but further information advised the victim moved to the Break Time station on Main Street.
Upon arrival, officers found the 25-year-old male victim. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment and is refusing to cooperate with investigators, police said.
JCPD said witnesses gave a suspect description and their direction of travel.
Police believe the victim and suspect are familiar with each other, and there is no threat to the community at this time.
No one is currently in custody, and the investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the JCPD at 573-634-6400 or Crimestoppers at 573-659-TIPS (8477) or on the Crimestoppers website.