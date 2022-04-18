JEFFERSON CITY — The Jefferson City Police Department is investigating a domestic disturbance after the death of a 23-year-old man on Friday morning.
Police responded to reports of a domestic disturbance at 11:53 a.m. Friday on the 800 block of Montana Street, according to a news release.
Officers found a 23-year-old man lying in the road at the scene with multiple stab wounds. He was transported to a local hospital for medical attention, but was pronounced dead after arriving at the hospital.
Additional officers arrived to gather evidence and interview witnesses.
A juvenile male was then arrested at the scene. He was transported to the Cole County Juvenile Detention Center.
The juvenile is expected to be charged for armed criminal action and second-degree murder.
No names or further information was released.