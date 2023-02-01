Jefferson City police K-9 dies after short illness

JEFFERSON CITY - The Jefferson City Police Department was saddened to announce the passing of officer K-9 Drax Wednesday.
It comes after a nearly two-month long battle with an unknown illness, the department said.
"Drax fought as hard during this illness as he always had during his police-related duties, but in the end was unable to overcome this obstacle," JCPD Chief Eric Wilde said in a press release.
Drax worked with JCPD's K-9 officer Paul Gash. The two were paired together after Drax completed training and certification at the Boone County Sheriff's Office K-9 training center in 2019.
"I have the ability to work with the best partners there are. The dogs are loyal, they'll never lie to you, they'll never cheat on you, and they'll never let you down," Gash said. "Unfortunately, they're the worst partners to have as well, because they don't get to stay with us nearly as long as our human counterparts."
During his career, Drax was utilized in 13 peaceful criminal apprehensions, secured 20 perimeters, and successfully added on six more criminal apprehensions of fleeing suspects.
He also was a huge resource in drug detection. Drax conducted 154 narcotics searches finding over 5 pounds of methamphetamine along with smaller amounts of heroin, cocaine, and marijuana. His work resulted in seizing $5,775 worth in drug-related crime, the department said.
"He was a great police dog," Gash said. "He was all about business when he was here at work, but then when he would go home he would run the land with us, play, always getting into things, and was comical to watch."
Gash explained the importance of K-9 units for his community. Among them are drug detection, tracking lost suspects or people, and detecting evidence. Skills that will be missed, but also needed back at the station.
The department said it would like to get another dog working as soon as possible. Basic handling schools give an eight-week course where the animals learn how to be a police dog.
Audrain County Sheriff Matt Oller trained many times with Gash and Drax.
"They had a great bond, and that, combined with their work ethic and drive led to good, solid police work getting done," Oller said. "Absolutely a top shelf team. One that will be missed with the absence of Drax. He was the real deal in the police dog world."
Gash said he has been very touched and humbled by the outpouring of support from surrounding police departments and on social media.
"He was one of the best police dogs I've ever seen, and at work, I knew I could count on him anytime I needed him," Gash said.