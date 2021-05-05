JEFFERSON CITY - A Jefferson City police officer is in recovery after being injured in a traffic crash Wednesday evening. The officer was responding to an emergency call for a burglary on Tuesday evening when a pickup truck hit his police car. 

According to a news release, the officer was in a marked police vehicle crossing US Highway 50 around 8:42 p.m., at the Missouri Boulevard intersection when it was struck westbound by a pickup truck. The police vehicle had its lights and sirens activated.

The officer, 36-year-old Daniel Lopez, was transported to University Hospital for evaluations. The man driving the truck, 39-year-old Jeremy Epps, of Linn, was not injured. Epps' passenger was also not injured. 

Epps stated that he entered the intersection on a green light, heard the patrol car, and attempted to break before his collision with the vehicle.

