JEFFERSON CITY - An overnight police chase ended with two adults arrested and three juveniles in custody in Jefferson City late Friday night.
From the encounter, five people were either arrested or put in custody, with three handguns and one AK-47 rife recovered, according to a news release from JCPD.
At around 11:38 p.m. Friday, officers attempted to stop a Chevrolet Malibu in the 1000 block of Edmunds Street for a traffic violation. The vehicle then failed to stop.
The chase lasted two blocks until the suspects' vehicle suddenly stopped. The driver and one passenger then ran from the car.
Officers reported seeing the driver of the car run into the woods holding "a long rifle," according to a press release.
The two other passengers still in the car were then taken into custody.
Two handguns were recovered from the Malibu, one of which had a defaced serial number.
Responding officers established a scene and attempted to search for the two missing suspects finding both the supposed suspects' clothing and an AK-47 style rile, but were unable to locate the suspects.
A short time later, officers noticed a Chevrolet Tahoe circling the area. Upon a traffic stop of the Tahoe, officers found the two suspects that initially fled the scene inside the vehicle. Another handgun was seized from a juvenile passenger.