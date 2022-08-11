On Thursday the Jefferson City Police Department received several calls regarding a man being shot on N Ventura Avenue.
When officers got to the scene they found a 46-year-old man had been shot during a family dispute. He was taken to a local hospital and was transported to University Hospital with serious injuries.
The suspect was a 30-year-old male and was taken into custody. The victim was wanted by JCPD for a prior domestic assault that occurred at the same address.
Detectives are investigating the weapons offense and its relationship to the earlier domestic violence call.