JEFFERSON CITY - A 15-year-old, 14-year-old and 12-year-old are in custody after police found a stolen vehicle from Hazelwood, Missouri.
Jefferson City dispatch notified the Cole County Sheriff's Department of a stolen vehicle in the area of Sheridan Drive Sunday afternoon.
Deputies responded to the area and found the vehicle on Westview Drive.
When the deputy stepped out of the patrol car, the stolen vehicle fled. A pursuit ensued near Big Horn and Charm Ridge, but ended shortly after it began, according to a news release.
Police took three juveniles, aged 15, 14 and 12, into custody. They recovered items from the incident, including a 9 mm handgun and several stolen credit cards from Hazelwood.
All three juveniles involved were transported to the Juvenile Detention Center.