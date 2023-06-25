JEFFERSON CITY — The Jefferson City Police Department said it took five people into custody Sunday for an incident involving a weapon.
According to a press release, the incident took place in the 2800 block of Sue Drive. Police said that officers were able to locate the suspect's vehicles after a victim provided descriptions, and they arrested the suspects as all five exited a Walmart.
Police said they've recovered two handguns from from the suspects.
The release said the incident is currently under investigation, and police encourage anyone with information to call the Jefferson City Police Department of Crimestoppers.