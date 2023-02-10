JEFFERSON CITY − Following the unexpected death of K-9 officer Drax, the Jefferson City Police Department is welcoming the addition of its new K-9 officer, Micky.
Micky, a dark sable German Shepherd, was born in January 2022 in the Czech Republic. He came to the United States last month and joined the JCPD K-9 program this week.
"Although we will miss Drax and his contributions to our community immensely, the department ultimately decided that we should promptly continue with our K-9 program for the benefit of our community and the services that the K-9 provides," JCPD Chief Eric Wilde said in a news release.
Drax died on Jan. 31 after a nearly two-month long battle with an unknown illness.
The Jefferson City Police Foundation said it was proud to provide funding for Micky. During a special meeting on Feb. 9, the foundation's board voted unanimously to provide the funding.
"When we heard of the unexpected passing of Drax, the Jefferson City Police Foundation Board felt obligated to step in and offer our support to Chief Wilde and the Jefferson City Police Department to expedite the replacement of Drax and maintain continuity of Police K9 services to our community," the police foundation said in a news release.
Chief Wilde said he was thankful to the community for the outpouring support after the loss of Drax.
"It is this sort of community support and involvement that makes Jefferson City a special place to work as a law enforcement officer, and that support does not go unnoticed," Wilde said.
Micky has already started the required training toward certification as a police working dog, the department said.