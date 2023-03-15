JEFFERSON CITY - Modern Litho printing services in Jefferson City distributed programs all across the country for the NCAA March Madness tournament.
In a partnership with Learfield, the company was given the task of quickly printing media pamphlets that will be at various stadiums across the country. The NCAA bracket was released Sunday evening, and the pamphlets were distributed as quick as Monday night.
They delivered to first and second round tournament locations such as Dayton, Columbus, Des Moines, Denver, and even Sacramento, where the Missouri Tigers will take on Utah State Thursday.
"This year we did not only the men's, we also did the women's [pamphlets] here," Jim Tomblinson, chief operating officer at Modern Litho, said. "For the women we printed 9,000. For the men there was a total of 26,000 that went across this country."
The programs have arrived at various tournament locations, and also, are currently delivering to the last sites. Including Sacramento, where #Mizzou will be playing tomorrow. The Dayton, Des Moines, Columbus, and Denver brackets also received them. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/B45MRg8hJg— Joshua Shuman (@joshua_shuman22) March 15, 2023
The team at Modern Litho was binding books in under 12 hours after the brackets were released; a process that utilized around 29,000 pounds of paper.
"We always look for those opportunities to show off not only that we can do it, but to show off the quality that we do it with and the speed that we can do it," Tomblinson said.
Learfield sent the design and pages to be printed at Modern Litho, which were then plated to start the printing process. Next, the presses ran around 16,000 to 18,000 pages per hour. This went on from Sunday until the next morning.
"We were off the press by 7 a.m. that next morning," Tomblinson said. "Then we go to folding and then we go to the binding room, and that's where we're going to produce that product into a book."
The planning process started around three months ago with Learfield, but the two companies have roots that go way back.
"Modern Litho and Learfield had a relationship for decades, even at one point in their history sharing a building when Modern Litho was located at 411 Madison Street," Cassandra Atchison, vice president of marketing at Modern Litho, said.
In the early 2000s, Modern Litho printed mostly stationary items like letterheads, business cards, notecards, and decals for the sports properties Learfield managed.
In 2010, that business expanded to include 50 schools, and again 2014, after the merger with IMG, increased to over 200 properties. At that time, Modern Litho developed a custom web portal solution for ordering printing which helped streamline the print-buying process.
"In the fall of 2022, market conditions related to paper, supply chain and staff shortages caused Learfield to seek alternative solutions for printing and the NCAA program was placed in the capable hands of the production team at Modern Litho," Atchison said.