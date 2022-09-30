JEFFERSON CITY - Jefferson City Project Homeless Connect is holding a day-long event Friday to offer essential services to individuals who are homeless or near-homeless.
Co-chair Karen Taylor said that many in the community are experiencing homelessness. She said the event gives her the opportunity to help connect impacted individuals with needed resources.
At Friday's event, volunteers will distribute backpacks filled with socks, washcloths and personal hygiene supplies. The event will also offer a series of essential services ranging from mental health counseling to basic medical, dental extractions.
The City of Jefferson is one of the event's many sponsors. Jefferson City Mayor Carrie Tergin said events like this are possible through the help of dedicated volunteers.
"There's a lot of dedicated volunteers that care very deeply for people who need it," Tergin said. "These volunteers work really hard to make sure they they can provide the best possible service to people who need it."
Kathy Holliday, who's volunteered for the event for the last five years, said she's happy to give back.
"It's rewarding to me to see people benefit from this," Holliday said. "It's a blessing to be able to be a blessing to the community."
The event is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the 300 block of East Capitol Avenue in Jefferson City. Individuals participating in the event will first meet at the First United Methodist Church, located at 201 Monroe Street in downtown Jefferson City. From there, volunteers will guide the individuals through the event site, directing them to appropriate services.