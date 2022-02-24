JEFFERSON CITY — With sleet and snow expected to fall across the mid-Missouri region, Jefferson City Public Works is doing what it can to get ahead of the storm.
"We'll be there from the moment the precipitation starts to fall until it stops and we have every road town cleared curb-to-curb," Jefferson City Public Works operations director Britt Smith said. "It is a continuous operation. We ramp up and ramp down with crews, but we have crews working that entire time."
Smith anticipates sleet and freezing rain to impact roadway commutes, which he said are "two of the most dangerous and difficult types of precipitation to take care of."
Smith urged people to refrain from non-essential travel, especially if precipitation consists primarily of sleet.
"We're going to be doing everything we can to make the roads as safe as we can, but if we're in a heavy sleet-fall, all we are doing is trying to maintain minimal passage," Smith said. "So if you can postpone your trip, if you can delay it to later in the day, it's certainly beneficial to you and makes your commute that much better, and it makes our job a lot easier as well."
Smith said Jefferson City's personnel will be out in full force by 4 a.m. to evaluate the overnight work and build upon it.
Other crews, including Columbia Public Works and MoDOT, also pretreated roadways yesterday to initially stave off weather-related travel issues.
Keep up with the KOMU 8 First Alert Weather Team, which is tracking the latest developments of the storm system. The mid-Missouri region is currently in Storm Mode 3, which means that issues are expected for driving commutes and hazardous travel is possible.