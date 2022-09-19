Jefferson City realtors say housing market is starting to cool off

JEFFERSON CITY — After what broker Dana Wildhaber called an "unprecedented" year of housing prices and offers out on the table, he said things finally seem to be cooling off.

"I sense that the craziness is over," Wildhaber said. "Six, seven, eight offers, we're not really seeing that anymore, and for a long time we were seeing that on every other transaction, I mean it was just crazy."

One in five sellers across the United States dropped their asking price in August, according to Realtor.com. Last year, when the market was at its hottest, that was about one in 10 sellers.

"It was kind of brutal for both buyers and for sellers," Jen Colvin, realtor and Jefferson City Board of REALTORS secretary, said. "It's back to a healthy market now where people actually feel like they can breathe a little bit better."

KOMU 8 News received the most recent data looking at the market from the Jefferson City Board of REALTORS. As of August, median sales prices across the board's jurisdiction in Cole, Callaway, Moniteau and Osage Counties had increased to $210,850 in 2022 from $165,000 in 2020.

The absorption rate in the jurisdiction, or how long it would take for the houses currently on the market to sell over a given period of time, increased from 2021 at 0.61 to 0.64 in 2022. This rate is still significantly lower than 2020 where it was 1.55. This means that while houses are definitely not on the market as long as they were in 2020, buyers have a little more time to think about a purchase before rushing to put an offer in. That's a privilege realtor Ashley Pederson says she's glad is back.

"The market is cooling off, but it's not cool, for sure," Pederson said. "People are having time to think to make sure it's the right decision for them."

While there is no way to predict what the next few months will look like, Wildhaber said he's expecting things to only slow down more.

"It's just a slow coming back down probably to more reality," Wildhaber said. "This is my 26th year real estate, Jeff City only. I see prices in neighborhoods that I would have never dreamed we see."