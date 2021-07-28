CAMDEN COUNTY − A Jefferson City resident has been charged with first degree murder in the fatal May 29 shooting at a popular Lake of the Ozarks establishment.
According to the Camden County Prosecutor, Chad Tariq Brewer, 29, has been charged with first degree murder, delivery of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
According to court records, on May 29, around 10:50 p.m., Camden County deputies responded to a report of shots fired at Lazy Gators. Vonza Watson was shot in his abdomen and later died of his injuries.
Brewer was later arrested and charged with delivery of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. According to the probable cause statement, deputies felt Brewer "matched the description of the suspect: a black male with dreadlocks wearing a blue and white jersey style shirt." Deputies say Brewer was carrying 5.5 grams of "crack" cocaine that night.
An investigation was launched, which revealed a fight broke out between several individuals and Watson before the shooting. Surveillance footage showed Brewer throughout the Shady Gators and Lazy Gators complexes. The footage from a bar patron showed Brewer raise his arm, fire a handgun and leave the scene, the probable cause statement said.
The statement also said Brewer placed a call while incarcerated, in which he discussed the shooting.
At the time of the shooting, Watson was face down over the rock wall, of the bar, not fighting, at the time he was shot, the probable cause statement said.
Prosecutors have requested a no bond warrant for Brewer, as he was on parole for first degree robbery in Cole County.
Brewer is currently in the Missouri Department of Corrections.
Brewer has previously been arrested for robbery in the first degree, peace disturbance and resisting arrest in Jefferson City, according to the statement.