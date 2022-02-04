JEFFERSON CITY - A Jefferson City resident was arrested Tuesday on drug charges after a narcotics related search warrant was served.
Marty D. Love was taken into custody after a search of a residence in the 5400 block of Collier Lane. He is charged with two counts of drug trafficking and delivery of a controlled substance.
As a result of the search, the Cole County Sheriff's Office said it seized 27.5 grams of crack cocaine, 6 grams of fentanyl (60 doses) and 6 grams of methamphetamine from the residence.
Love has previous drug related convictions and was also on a 10-year probation, the sheriff's office said. He has pending drug trafficking charges, stemming from two other search warrants that yielded large amounts of crack and fentanyl, the sheriff's office said.
He has four no-bond warrants for three counts of felony trafficking/delivery of a controlled substance and one count of felony harassment.
Love was taken into Cole County Jail without any incident.
The Cole County Sheriff's Office and the Jefferson City Police Department completed the investigation, with JCPD SWAT assisting with the warrant.