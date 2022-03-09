Jefferson City residential fire under investigation

JEFFERSON CITY — No one was injured in a fire at a Jefferson City home Wednesday morning.
The Jefferson City Fire Department responded to the fire in the 1600 block of West McCarty Street around 6:45 a.m. Wednesday, according to a news release.
The first fire crews to arrive reported heavy smoke and flames coming from the home. Firefighters entered to home and quickly brought the fire under control.
One adult was in the home when the fire started, but was able to exit before crews arrived.
The home suffered "extensive damage," according to the news release. No injuries were reported.
Cole County EMS and the Jefferson City Police Department also responded to the fire.
Units remained at the home after the fire to conduct an investigation regarding the cause and financial damages of the fire. The Jefferson City Fire Department reminds Missourians to exercise caution when using open-flame devices like lighters, candles and more.