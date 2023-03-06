JEFFERSON CITY - Residents of the Roland Street-Marshall Street community in Jefferson City submitted a petition to the city council asking for a "No Vote" on a proposed housing project within the community.
The proposed housing project would be developed by Timothy Joseph. Residents say Joseph is aiming to build 10 single family homes in this area which only allows for six. According to Joseph, the homes would be priced between $250,000 and $300,000.
"This would overcrowd an area in our neighborhood that is already crowded," local resident Patsy Johnson said. "We're surrounded by 3 major educational institutions."
Johnson went as far as to say the process was "gentrification."
TONIGHT AT 10: Jefferson City residents are petitioning against a proposal for new construction at a City Council meeting. The development plan proposes the construction of 10 homes on the Marshall St. cul-de-sac. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/IU4SNKBLaJ— Erin O'Connell (@ErinlOco) March 6, 2023
Residents are against the proposal because they claim it would create unwanted changes throughout the neighborhoods. The residents said it would cause character changes in the housing of the neighborhoods, shortages of green space, increased property taxes, limited parking, quality of life problems and more. They are also concerned about construction issues like noise and traffic annoyances.
"We have no parking," Johnson said. "We pay for residential parking, so we're overcrowded. So when activities happen, it's really overcrowded."
“Almost doubling the homes in that small area is cramming and it is not set up for the additional traffic,” the group said in a press release. “In addition, this would also allow the new developer, if having a HOA of any kind, to come in and have more legal rights as a stakeholder in the neighborhood than the other long term taxpaying residents collectively.”
The signees of the petition also are in support of changing Jefferson City’s policy on notification. They say they should be notified of potential property changes that would affect neighboring property and people.
“Neighborhood residents should be allowed to share concern or provide any input of what type of construction or what happens next door in their neighborhoods,” they said in a press release. “Currently, it gives preference to developers and possibly out of state business companies overlooking fifty or sixty year taxpaying residents.”