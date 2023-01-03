JEFFERSON CITY - The Jefferson City Council approved putting a 3% retail sales tax proposal for non-medical marijuana on the city's spring municipal ballot. The issue was passed unanimously at Tuesday's City Council meeting.
Missouri voters approved Amendment 3 which legalized recreational marijuana for those 21 and older last November. That amendment also imposes a 6 percent state tax.
City Attorney Ryan Moehlman said the amendment said cities would be allowed to tax recreational marijuana up to 3%. He said a brief informal survey he conducted showed many other Missouri cities, including Kansas City, are considering implementing this tax.
He said if sales of recreational marijuana are similar to medicinal marijuana, the city could potentially bring in $150,000 from this tax.
Councilman Jon Hensley asked Moehlman if other "vices" such as alcohol or cigarettes were taxed. Moehlman said there aren't any other items in that category that are taxed the same way recreational marijuana would be taxed.
"I generally don't like that kind of scheme,"Hensley replied. "I don't know what the positive benefit would be besides that additional revenue. That being said for me personally, this was part of the advertised deal with this constitutional amendment. Everyone who voted on this knew that this issue would come up shortly after passage. While I might not personally be in favor of taxing certain products, it was apart of this proposal and I do think voters should be able to make their voices heard."
The funds from this tax will go into the city's general fund, but some members voiced support for the funds supporting local law enforcement.
"Let's say we want to flow these tax dollars to judiciary, municipal courts, prosecutor area and law enforcement," councilman Scott Spencer said. "We would have to do that during our budget period. I think it's important we have a spirit of intent for these revenue dollars to go towards those areas."
"We are going to have increased costs in enforcement," councilman Ron Fitzwater said. "Whether the tax passes or not, we're going to have additional expenses."
Mayor Carrie Tergin agreed.
"I would wholeheartedly agree with those comments and I support this measure," Tergin said. "I don't think there's anything else that needs to be added from the public safety perspective."
There are currently two dispensaries inside Jefferson City limits. Moehlman confirmed that dispensaries currently selling medical marijuana will be the first able to convert to selling recreational marijuana.
Amendment 3 also allows for the county to implement a sales tax of up to 3% on recreational marijuana. That would stack onto the state tax and any city tax. Mayor Carrie Tergin confirmed that Cole County has not made any decisions on the matter yet.
According to Cole County election results, about 44% voted in favor of Amendment 3, while about 56% voted against it.