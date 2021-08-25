JEFFERSON CITY - Crazy Fry's is still somewhat new to Jefferson City, but looking at giving back to it's community through the first annual backpack and school supply drop.
The restaurant is accepting donations of backpacks and other school supplies throughout the week to be distributed this Saturday. The distribution will be at Crazy Fry's from 12-3 p.m..
Theo Okuribido, Co-Owner and CEO of Crazy Fry's, wanted to give back to the community that has supported his business through its short time in the city.
"It's a push to try and really get the community involved with helping some of the students who are need of back to school items," Okuribido said. "All in efforts to really just get kids on the right track. Get them started for the year."
Dennis Clark, General Manager of Crazy Fry's, is on board with Theo's decision to start an annual backpack drive.
"The support the community has given us, we just want to give right back. This is our way of doing that. Making sure every child has a backpack that can go to school with all the tools they need," said Clark.
The restaurant's goal is to have 150 backpacks donated by the distribution this Saturday. A big chunk of donations is coming from Black Diamond Productions based out in Los Angeles, California.
Okuribido has been in the city all week doing his part in trying to find more donations for the drive. After talking with Black Diamond Productions, Okuribido received 64 brand new backpacks for the drive.
"I am checking in two giant suitcases," Okuribido said. "I was able to fit 32 in each one. You got to bust out all the tricks. You have to sit on the suitcase. Each suitcase was exactly 49.5 lbs., so hopefully everyone's scales at the airport are working just fine in our favor too."
Alva Castillo, a team member for Crazy Fry's, realizes the challenges the COVID-19 pandemic has brought on some families. Being able to provide relief to those who need it through the drive brings her joy.
"We understand the COVID-19 pandemic has taken a toll on a lot of families. A lot of kids are going to school without the supplies they need," Castillo said. "We want to make sure the kids are able to feel confident when they're going to get their education. It all starts with a backpack and few supplies, and that's what we have here."
When it comes to Saturday's distribution, Crazy Fry's employees are excited to see the turnout the restaurant gets for its first annual backpack and school supply drive.
"We're not looking to make a dollar off of this. We're looking to really make that connection, because I think long-term wise, this is how you stay in a community for the long-haul," said Okuribido.