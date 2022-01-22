JEFFERSON CITY − The Jefferson City Room at the Inn (JCRATI) says it plans to open on Feb. 1 and needs volunteers.

The overnight shelter will be located at 1015 Edmonds Street, in the Catholic Charities of Central and Northern Missouri building.

It will stay open from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. each night and will serve up to 10 people per night, when weather conditions reach life-threatening levels.

A Facebook post from JCRATI said the shelter needs volunteers. A volunteer walk-thru will be held Monday, Jan. 24 at 6:30 pm. at Catholic Charities. Volunteers must be 18 years old or older to work morning and evening shifts, and 23 and older for overnight shifts.

Find more information on JCRATI's Facebook page.

