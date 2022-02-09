Jefferson City’s faith community holds prayer vigil in light of threats against HBCUs

JEFFERSON CITY - The Jefferson City faith community held a unity prayer vigil at Lincoln University on Wednesday morning.
The vigil was held in light of the recent threats made against historical Black colleges and universities (HBCU) across the country. Lincoln University has not received any threats.
Leaders from different religious denominations spoke at the vigil. President of Lincoln University Dr. John Moseley said it's time to get together to pray in a time like this.
“Over the course of about 45 days now, there's been at least three different occurrences our sister HBCUs have received these threats of violence on their campuses,” Dr. Moseley said.
Church of God in Christ pastor Greg Reeves said Wednesday was about showing support.
“This is a show of support for Lincoln University and to show the community is behind Lincoln University despite the threats that are occurring throughout the nation," Reeves said.
Approximately 40 people came to the vigil. Pastor Reeves said it is all about people coming together.
“Community involvement is the key. It can't just be one nationality of people," Reeves said. "It has to be a coordinated effort with multiple people of multiple races. I like how this was set up. We had people from various different denominations, different religious persuasions, some Black, some white, some Hispanic. So it was a good representation of the Christian community coming together. That's what it takes to defeat these things that are rising in our nation.”
Pastor Reeves' message to the students at Lincoln University and at other HBCUs across the country is to be vigilant and smart despite the threats.
“You cannot stop. You can not let hatred win, you can not let sin win, you have to be able to stand against it," Reeves said. "That is where faith based organizations like the church come in because they offer you the strength and the ability to face the threat and continue on to be vigilant.”
Second Baptist Church assistant minister W.T. Edmonson said he attended to show support to the students.
“We are trying to calm the students. Students are upset, faculty and staff are upset. So you see bombers and shooting [threats] in schools all over," Edmonson said. "When you receive a bomb threat, you don't know if it is just a threat or whether it is real, and so we just feel it is very important to go to the lord in prayer and pray that it is just a threat.”
Edmonson said we have to take things seriously during this time.
“When you see something, you must say something. If you hear something, say something," Edmonson said. "We are hoping that out of this, people will see and hear their faith leader stepping out front giving them comfort to step out front."