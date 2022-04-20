JEFFERSON CITY - After 20 years, the Jefferson City Salvation Army is asking for more American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to help remodel its shelter.
The shelter is asking for $3.5 million from both the city and the county, which are both receiving funds.
The Salvation Amy said it started campaigning after the Jefferson City tornado in 2019. And after the pandemic's eviction moratorium ended last year, the shelter saw even more people needing a place to stay.
"One of the things we've noticed is that we're seeing a lot more families," Justin Windell, corps officer at the Jefferson City Salvation Army said. "So we're trying to transition."
The shelter is trying to transition one side of the shelter into family rooms so people with kids can have some more privacy and come and go from the shelter whenever they want to.
It's also aiming to add more cots to the shelter. Right now, the shelter runs seven to 15 cots every night for short-term guests, and its long-term shelter is full.
"By adding these extra rooms, we could have up to 20 family members stay here on this side of the building for families of five," Brian Vogeler, Jefferson City Salvation Army director, said. "Then we could also add six more beds to our other side now."
The shelter said it sees the most people coming and asking for rooms at the end of the month when people get evicted from their homes.
"In March we had six people come here on March 1 from the evictions," Vogeler said. "In April, we had five people from evictions. We've had families from evictions, and so we're really just trying to be proactive and trying to get ahead of the curve and make sure that we have a facility that would be able to house everybody, not only now, but in the future."
According to the United States Interagency Council on Homelessness, as of January 2020, Missouri had an estimated 6,527 people experiencing homelessness.
With the growing number of people needing shelter, the Salvation Army is trying to cater to those needs.
The physical space and layout of the shelter will stay the same, but with the ARPA funds, the shelter would be able to remodel rooms.
Right now, the food pantry operates out of closets that volunteers take the food out of and give to those in need. With the funds, the pantry would be able to open a "shopping-like experience" in the basement of the shelter for those in need to get food for themselves.
"It allows for privacy," Windell said. "It allows for them to have a little more separation and more comfort level as they come in and receive services."
The shelter said it hopes with the funds it can help cater to the specific needs of the Jefferson City and Cole County area.
The application for ARPA funds just came out. There are two separate processes from the county and from the city, so the shelter hopes it can get funding from both.
The shelter already has the plans laid out, so if it doesn't get the funds, it said it will start a capital campaign to raise the funds.